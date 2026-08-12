Kozhikode: The body of a 23-year-old man, who went missing after a country boat capsized in the Chaliyar River while he was fishing, was recovered by Fire and Rescue Services personnel on Wednesday. He was identified as Basil, a native of Kuthiradam in Mavoor.

According to fire officials, Basil went missing around midnight on Wednesday after the small boat in which he and two others were fishing capsized near Mananthalakkadavu in the Chaliyar River.

The other two men managed to swim to safety and alerted local residents. Following the information, police, local residents and Fire and Rescue Services personnel launched a search operation.

The body was recovered during the search conducted by a team of Fire and Rescue Services personnel from its Mavoor station with the assistance of local residents.