Palakkad: Consumers have been advised not to use pressure cookers while preparing the special Onam rice being distributed through ration shops, as the rice may get overcooked and turn mushy.

Ration dealers have been verbally instructed to inform customers about the cooking method. The advisory comes after concerns that the special variety of rice cooks faster than regular rice and may lose its texture when prepared in a pressure cooker.

As part of the Onam special distribution, up to 10 kg of rice is being provided as an additional quota to blue, white, general and institutional cardholders at ₹26 per kg. Pink cardholders will receive 3 kg of rice at ₹10.90 per kg.

At present, ration shops in Kerala distribute fortified rice aimed at addressing nutritional deficiencies such as anaemia, stunted growth and Vitamin B deficiency. However, the special Onam rice being supplied this season is not fortified rice.

Authorities have urged consumers to follow the instructions while cooking the rice to ensure better quality and taste.