The long-standing deadlock over toll concessions for local residents at the Panniyankara toll plaza has finally been resolved. In a major U-turn, the toll operating company backed down from its rigid stance of denying concessions, agreeing to offer free travel to all residents living within a 7.5 km radius of the plaza. This landmark decision is set to benefit thousands of residents across five local panchayats.

Additionally, four-wheeled autorickshaws will also be eligible for free passage from August 12. The breakthrough came during a comprehensive review meeting chaired by District Collector K Sudheer to address the persistent issues faced by locals regarding toll collection at Panniyankara in district. Key political leaders and officials attended the meeting, including K Radhakrishnan MP, PP Sumod MLA, TM Sashi MLA, Block Panchayat President T Kannan, Vadakkenchery Panchayat President C Prasad, Kannambra Panchayat President P Vijayakumari, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials, and representatives of the toll concessionaire.

To ensure a seamless transition and resolve long-standing civic issues along the national highway, several key measures were finalised during the high-level meeting:

• Free passes for local panchayats: Free toll passes will be issued for both new and pre-owned vehicles owned by residents residing within a 7.5 km radius across Vadakkenchery, Kizhakkenchery, Kannambra, Puthucode, and Vandazhi panchayats.

• One-time document submission: The mandatory clause requiring existing local pass holders to renew their passes every three months has been scrapped. Vehicle owners now only need to submit their supporting documents once to secure the exemption.

• Concessions for four-wheeled autos: Motorised autorickshaws registered under the four-wheeler category will be treated on par with ordinary three-wheeled autorickshaws and granted free toll passes.

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• Fast-tracking NH544 infrastructure: Work on the service roads and overbridges along National Highway 544 will be accelerated. Service road construction near Mangalam Bridge and the Panniyankara toll plaza is scheduled for completion within a month.

• Overbridge timelines: Construction of the overbridges at Alathur Swathi Junction and Vaniambara will be finished by December. Meanwhile, the pending construction works on the Vadakkenchery overbridge will be completed within 15 days.

• Safety measures and lighting: To prevent recurring accidents, a dedicated bus bay and passenger shelter will be set up at the highly accident-prone Anjumoorthymangalam stretch. Errors in the Alathur Swathi Junction survey will also be rectified, and land acquisition procedures will be initiated where necessary. Furthermore, the existing solar lights on the Mangalam–Kollathara stretch of the highway will be replaced with permanent KSEB power-connected streetlights.

• Waterlogging solutions: A joint inspection will be carried out by revenue and NHAI officials to identify waterlogging hotspots along the highway and execute immediate remedial works.