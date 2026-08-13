The Mavelikkara-Kozhencherry state highway faces a severe safety hazard after a crucial retaining wall collapsed under the force of floodwaters rushing from the Pamba River. The erosion has washed away nearly six feet of soil from the base of an 11 KV electricity pole, leaving it and nearby crash barriers highly unstable.

The damage occurred on the stretch between Aikara Junction and Temple Junction in Aranmula. Floodwaters from the Pamba river, which breached its banks at Satrakadavu, surged onto the road and flowed heavily towards the Aranmula Punja paddy fields. This intense, two-day torrent stripped away stones and soil along the roadside.

Erosion leaves deep chasm along narrow stretch

Currently, the highway in this section is limited to the width of its tarred surface. Right adjacent to the tarring, a treacherous five-foot-deep pit has formed due to the wash-away. This poses an extreme risk to commuters, particularly during heavy traffic or night-time travel.

Unplanned development blocks natural drainage

Locals point to flawed infrastructure planning as the root cause of the severe damage. Historically, a natural canal ran along the opposite side of the highway, originating from the path to the Satram from the western entrance of the temple. This canal was designed to drain excess water safely into the Aranmula Punja.

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Although an old culvert still exists beneath the state highway, it remains completely choked with mud and debris. The natural drainage system was severely compromised when the local panchayat filled in the canal to construct a concrete road. Consequently, when the Pamba river overflowed, the water had no outlet but to force its way along the roadside, causing the catastrophic collapse of the protective retaining wall. Urgent intervention is now required from authorities to prevent further collapse and secure the hazard-prone stretch.