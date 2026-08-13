Kochi: A 24-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend at his house in North Paravur on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Suramya, a native of Choondy.

Police have taken Shibin, 34, a native of Thuruthippuram, into custody in connection with the incident.

According to preliminary information, the two had been in a relationship since 2018 after meeting in her college. After a recent fallout, they reportedly remained in touch only through Instagram for the past four months.

“The girl had become close to another person, which angered the accused. She told him that she was going to marry someone else and was no longer interested in continuing their relationship,” Vadakkekara police told Onmanorama.

Suramya, who left home on Thursday morning, got off the bus at Paravur, on Shibin’s request to settle their issues. He took her on his motorcycle to his house at Muraventhuruth in Vadakkekara following this.

Police said Suramya had visited Shibin’s house on previous occasions. At around 10 am, the two were discussing their relationship in a room at the house when an argument broke out. Police said Shibin allegedly left the room, returned with a kitchen knife and attacked her.

“On hearing screams from the room, his mother rushed to the room and knocked on the door, but it remained closed. When his father arrived and asked him to open the door, he opened it after about 10 minutes,” police said.

Suramya sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Paravur Taluk Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Shibin surrendered at the police station following the incident. Police then reached the house and conducted inquest proceedings. The investigation is underway.