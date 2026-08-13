Landowners and property developers along the current National Highway 66 stretch in Paravur are set for a major regulatory relief. Once the construction of the new NH 66 bypass is completed, the existing highway route will officially be reclassified as a state highway. The stretch will then be handed over to the Public Works Department (PWD) Roads Division, which will assume full responsibility for its maintenance, tarring, and general upkeep.

This administrative shift will significantly relax building construction regulations along the roadside, bringing them under the jurisdiction of the Kerala Municipal and Panchayat Building Rules. This transition will unlock major developmental potential for local properties that have long been restricted by stringent national highway development policies.

Relaxed setback norms to spur local development

Under current National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) regulations, constructing commercial buildings requires a massive setback of 70 metres from the centre of the road, while residential structures must be built at least 40 metres away. Once the PWD takes over and the stretch is declared a state highway, property owners will be permitted to construct buildings just three metres away from the road boundary. However, in areas like Paravur Municipality where a master plan is already active, development will align with specific municipal zoning guidelines, though it will still be far less restrictive than the current national highway rules.

Workers fill potholes between Munambom Junction and Pattanam Junction as part of the NH 66 renovation.

Long-awaited road repairs get underway

Alongside these future policy changes, the state government has sanctioned ₹12.60 crore to address the terrible condition of the existing highway stretch running through the constituency from Varapuzha to Moothakunnam. The much-needed repair work begins today with Bituminous Macadam (BM) tarring. In the initial phase, workers will rapidly patch up major craters and potholes to prevent further deterioration. A comprehensive resurfacing using Bituminous Concrete (BC) will be carried out once the monsoon rains fully retreat, transforming the stretch into a highly durable BMBC road.

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Commuters demand end to pothole nightmare

For months, the pothole-riddled highway has been a dangerous nightmare for motorists. Previous unscientific patching efforts drew sharp criticism from locals, as the temporary fillings washed away with the very next shower, leaving behind even wider craters. Two-wheeler riders have borne the brunt of this neglect, with many suffering back injuries from the constant jolting. The stretch between Paravur and Moothakunnam—especially around Kannankulangara, Pattanam Junction, Munambom Junction, and Aalummavu—has been virtually unusable.

Overspeeding hazards on damaged stretches

The decay is equally severe between Vazhikulangara and Cheriyappilly, adjacent to where the new highway bypass is being built. Despite the heavily damaged and narrow lanes, heavy vehicles and private buses continue to speed and overtake recklessly, posing a severe threat to pedestrians and light vehicles. Local residents have strongly urged authorities to implement immediate speed control measures before the dilapidated stretch claims lives.