The Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) is facing intense scrutiny over allegations of releasing inflated recruitment statistics to counter growing public criticism. Job aspirants and employment experts point out that the commission is intentionally presenting 'recruitment advice' figures as actual employment numbers, even though the two represent completely different realities on the ground.

According to official PSC records, the commission issued 3.16 lakh recruitment recommendations over the past decade. However, candidates argue that this figure is highly misleading. It counts multiple advice letters sent to the same candidates across various rank lists, thereby artificially padding the final tally. There is now a growing demand for the commission to release the exact number of individuals who actually joined the state service in the last 10 years.

The mismatch between advice and appointment

Candidates frequently find themselves on multiple rank lists for prominent state government roles, such as Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Civil Police Officer (CPO), Secretariat Assistant, and University Assistant. Consequently, a single candidate may receive up to four separate recruitment recommendations from the PSC. Since an individual can only accept one job, they naturally choose the position offering the highest salary and benefits. In this scenario, while the PSC counts four recruitment recommendations in its public relations data, only one actual appointment takes place. Candidates have long demanded that the PSC address this statistical discrepancy and reveal the true picture of public sector employment in Kerala.