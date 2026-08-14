The Kerala government has issued orders reorganising the existing Station House Officer (SHO) system in police stations across the state, bringing back Sub Inspectors as SHOs in regular police stations while retaining Inspectors in strategically important stations.

The Home Department had in 2017 appointed Police Inspectors as SHOs in 196 police stations, a system that was later extended to another 268 stations.

A committee headed by the Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters) was constituted for a comprehensive review of this system and assess whether structural changes were needed to improve policing efficiency and service delivery.

The committee examined the deployment pattern, supervisory mechanisms, operational requirements and administrative challenges across police stations. It concluded that restoring the Sub Inspector-level SHO system would strengthen supervision, improve public grievance redressal, provide better professional grooming for directly recruited Sub Inspectors, enable more effective utilisation of Inspectors and allow greater focus on serious crime investigation. It also cited improved career progression, administrative flexibility and reduced organisational stress as advantages.

Based on the findings, the committee recommended reintroducing the Circle System, with Sub Inspectors functioning as SHOs in regular police stations. The Inspector-SHO system will continue in strategically important stations.

Accordingly, 63 Inspectors will continue as SHOs in strategically important police stations, while 203 surplus Inspector posts identified across districts will be redeployed. Additionally, 274 Inspectors have been transferred and redeployed.

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The government also noted that 59 police stations currently do not have sanctioned Sub Inspector posts. The required posts will be provided through shifting and redeployment rather than creating new posts.

The State Police Chief has proposed several measures for implementing the revised system. These include introducing the changes only after at least two months to allow time for training and infrastructure modifications, providing a two-week refresher course for Sub Inspectors who will take charge as SHOs, and issuing identification badges to help the public recognise SHOs.

Additional Sub Inspectors or Assistant Sub Inspectors may also be designated to head the Law and Order, Crime and Prosecution wings at police stations. District Police Chiefs will make arrangements to accommodate Circle Inspectors within existing police infrastructure.

In Vanitha Police Stations in Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad and Kasaragod, the Woman Inspector of Police will serve as SHO whenever an Inspector is posted. In their absence, a Woman Sub Inspector will function as SHO under the supervision of the concerned Inspector or Circle Inspector.

The government approved the reorganisation subject to several conditions: no new posts will be created, no additional expenditure will be incurred, no personnel will be kept idle or attached to District Reserve, and the existing promotion ratio will not be altered.