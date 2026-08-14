Kochi: A violent clash between college students triggered panic among motorists and local residents in Kochi, prompting the police to launch an inquiry.

The clash, which took place around 4 pm along South Janatha Road, Kadavanthra, involved students from Sacred Heart (SH) College, Thevara, and the Government Law College, Ernakulam and their friends. A video of the brawl, which shows students attacking one another, has since circulated widely on social media.

According to preliminary information, the incident was reportedly linked to an earlier verbal altercation between students of the two colleges during an event held at SH College, Thevara. The dispute is believed to have resurfaced later when two SH College students and their companions reached a cafeteria and tea stall on South Janatha Road. Students of the Government Law College were also present there at the time.

A sudden provocation reportedly led to an argument between the two groups, which quickly escalated into a physical confrontation.

Visuals of the incident show several students engaged in a violent brawl. In one sequence, a student is seen being struck on the head with a helmet before falling to the ground.

The police began the inquiry after the video emerged on social media and a preliminary complaint was received from the student who sustained the head injury.

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"Students from both groups and their parents have been summoned to the station. We are trying to establish exactly what led to the clash and whether there was any prior rivalry between the groups," a police officer said.

The police said the incident appeared to have escalated following a provocation at the spot, but added that investigators were examining the circumstances leading up to the confrontation.

"We are looking into the earlier incident at the college as well as what happened at South Janatha Road. Further action will be taken after the statements are recorded and the facts are verified," the source said.

The police said formal cases are likely to be registered after the inquiry and once official complaints are filed by the parties involved.