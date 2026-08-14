Nursing student found dead at home in Kollam
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A second-year BSc Nursing student, Ahmed Najad, was found deceased at his home in Ochira, Kollam.
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Relatives allege that the student died by suicide due to mental harassment from teachers following poor examination results.
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The Students' Federation of India (SFI) has initiated a protest at the college and called for an investigation into the student's death.
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Kollam: A nursing student was found hanging at his home in Ochira in the early hours of Friday. The deceased was identified as Ahmed Najad, a native of Alumkadavu in Karunagappally.
Najad was a second-year BSc Nursing student at a private nursing college, police told Onmanorama.
His relatives told the police that he died by suicide after allegedly facing mental harassment from teachers over his low marks in a recent examination. Police have launched an investigation into the allegations.
The Students' Federation of India (SFI) staged a protest at the college, demanding an investigation into the incident. SFI leaders also held discussions with the college authorities.