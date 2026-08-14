Pandalam: The promise was a home in six months. Five years on, beneficiaries of the LIFE apartment project in Pandalam are still waiting, facing yet another Onam without a home to call their own.

Launched in 2020, the project envisaged two apartment blocks on 72.5 cents of municipal land at Mannath near Mudiyoorkonam at a cost of Rs 6.56 crore. As part of the plan, construction of a smaller block comprising 14 flats began using a prefabricated construction method with light-gauge steel frames. Though the structural works were completed, the project soon came to a halt, leaving the fibre-cement wall boards exposed to the elements and deteriorating. Flooring work also remains incomplete.

Several other components are also pending, including a drinking water supply system, a waste treatment plant and a solar power plant.

Meanwhile, work on the main apartment block has not even begun, with the materials required for construction yet to reach the site. The project was to be completed within six months using the prefabricated construction method. Five years have completed but it remains unfinished.

The Covid pandemic and floods had already delayed the project by nearly two years. The prolonged delay has since created another hurdle, with contractors seeking additional payment citing the rise in steel prices. No decision has been taken on the demand so far.

The main block was intended for 30 beneficiaries from the LIFE beneficiary list of the municipality. The 14 flats in the smaller block were earmarked for landless and homeless people selected from the list prepared by the Scheduled Caste Development Department. Two flats were allotted to differently abled people.

A promising plan, left unfinished

The project was designed to provide more than basic shelter to families awaiting homes. Each of the flats, with a built up area of 500 sq.ft was to have two bedrooms, a kitchen, a hall and a bathroom.

The original plan provided for 32 flats in the main block and 12 in the smaller block. The design was prepared by the Thrissur District Labour Contract Cooperative Society, while Hyderabad-based Pennar Industries Ltd was entrusted with the construction. The agreement also allowed a flat to be transferred to the legal heirs of the beneficiary, if necessary, but prohibited its sale or rental.

Needs a government push

Though the project comes under the District Mission, the agency has no direct role in the construction work. The State Mission had appointed an engineer to supervise the project, but the official was relieved on expiry of tenure.

With construction stalled, beneficiaries and other stakeholders have called for the engineer's tenure to be extended or a new official appointed to oversee the resumption of work. They say government intervention is essential to get the long-delayed project moving again.