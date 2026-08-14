In a major verdict, the Nedumangad SC/ST Special Court has sentenced seven people to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of 19-year-old Vishnu, a Yuva Morcha unit secretary, who was hacked to death in front of his parents in 2016.

The convicts have been identified as Arun, Lallu, Rajesh (also known as Poocha Rajesh), Sanal Kumar (Sanju), Sreenath (Bolji), Vijeesh (Vishnu), and Manu (Shetty Manu), all hailing from various parts of Kannammoola and Pattoor. Delivering the verdict, Judge A Shajahan also acquitted five other accused in the case, identified as Dini Babu, Jayan, Ajesh, Unnikrishnan, and Dileep. Another accused, Suresh, who was the eighth defendant, passed away during the trial.

According to the prosecution, the murder was the fallout of a bitter gang rivalry and a retaliatory act of vengeance. One of Vishnu's relatives was an accused in the 2015 murder of Sunil Babu, the brother of Dini Babu. Seeking retribution, the rival gang targeted the teenage Yuva Morcha leader. The tragedy unfolded on October 7, 2016 near Puthenpalam Vidyadhiraja Road. Vishnu was standing near his house with his parents when the gang armed with choppers and knives ambushed him. Though he desperately tried to run for his life, the assailants chased him down and hacked him repeatedly.

During the assault, Vishnu's mother Bindu and their relative Laila bravely attempted to shield him from the attackers, sustaining severe injuries in the process. While undergoing treatment in hospital, the Judicial First Class Magistrate recorded their statements, which later served as vital eyewitness testimonies during the trial. Forensic investigation played a key role in securing the conviction. DNA tests confirmed that the bloodstains found on the weapons and the clothes of the first seven accused matched the blood of the deceased Vishnu and the injured women, Bindu and Laila.

The post-mortem report also became a crucial piece of evidence, confirming that Vishnu had suffered 34 wounds consistent with a knife and chopper attack. Medical experts testified to the severity of the fatal injuries. Led by Special Prosecutor V Sajan Prasad, the prosecution examined 48 witnesses, presented 144 documentary proof, and produced 34 items of material evidence, ensuring an airtight case against the key conspirators.