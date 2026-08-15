Kannur: Five years ago, Rinku Uttan Singh arrived in Kerala as a migrant labourer with few possessions but a heart full of dreams. Today, he holds an engineering degree, paving the way for a brighter future and absolute freedom for his family.

Hailing from the Kandhamal district in Odisha, Rinku is the son of the late Alej Uttan Singh and Pranchiska. His parents raised the family through daily wage labour, but the family plunged into severe financial distress following his father's demise in 2011. Despite scoring high marks in his higher secondary exams, Rinku's dreams of higher education seemed completely out of reach, as his mother's hard work alone was not enough to fund his studies.

A hard life in the quarries

Seeking a livelihood, Rinku's two elder brothers had already migrated to Kannur, Kerala, to work in laterite stone quarries. Rinku soon joined them, spending his days lifting heavy stones under the sun to support his family. It seemed his academic potential would be lost to the grinding routine of daily labour.

A life-changing opportunity

However, fate took a turn when the management at Vimal Jyothi Engineering College in Chemberi, Kannur, learnt of his academic brilliance and financial struggles. Recognising his potential, the college offered him admission with a special scholarship to pursue a degree in Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering.

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Rinku grabbed the opportunity with both hands and cleared his exams with excellent marks. His hard work paid off even before graduation, as he secured a job at a private firm in Chennai through a campus placement drive.

A proud family moment

The graduation ceremony at the college was an emotional affair. Rinku's mother and brothers travelled all the way from Odisha to witness him receive his degree certificate from Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplany. Holding his certificate high, an emotional Rinku dedicated his success to his family, stating that this victory belonged entirely to his brothers' tireless hard work and sacrifices.