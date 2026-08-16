A daring burglary in the heart of Kottiyam town has left local business owners concerned after a thief broke into a shop on Mayyanad Road, decamping with ₹1 lakh in cash, several mobile phones, and Bluetooth devices. The incident occurred late on Friday night at MAK Bakers and Mobiles, a prominent shop located near Kottiyam junction owned by Lukman. The suspect also made unsuccessful attempts to break into two nearby shops on the same night.

A calculated break-in

The burglary came to light on Saturday morning when the shop owner, Lukman, arrived to open the store. He noticed that one of the shutter locks had been broken. Upon inspecting the interior, he discovered that the cash counter had been forced open and ransacked. The stolen cash, amounting to ₹1 lakh, included the store's sales revenue from Friday and a sum set aside for stock replenishment. The thief also made off with several mobile phones and Bluetooth devices.

CCTV footage captures suspect

Investigating officers recovered security camera footage from a neighbouring shop, which captured the suspect in action. The video shows a man wearing a blue shirt and trousers, carrying a backpack. Before targeting MAK Bakers, he was filmed sitting outside a gold-covering shop directly across the street. Police believe he was monitoring the area to find the right moment to strike.

Failed attempts at adjacent stores

The break-in at the bakery was not the suspect's only target that night. After looting the store, he attempted to break the locks of an adjacent lottery kiosk. When that failed, he tried to force open a footwear shop nearby. Local police and forensic specialists, including fingerprint experts, have visited the crime scene to gather evidence, and an active search is underway to apprehend the suspect.