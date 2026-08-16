Trikaripur: A group of wedding guests who travelled to Kasaragod has been penalised after being caught on camera dumping sacks of food waste into a well. The incident, which has sparked local outrage, took place at Elambachi in Trikaripur.

The offenders, who had arrived from Malappuram in a tourist bus to attend a wedding, reportedly ate their meals inside the vehicle. Instead of disposing of the leftovers responsibly, they packed the waste into two large sacks and dumped them into a nearby well, which is primarily used by workers of a local mini-estate.

Caught on camera

The unsanitary act came to light when local residents noticed food particles scattered around the well's perimeter. Upon closer inspection, they discovered two heavy sacks floating inside the water source. Suspecting foul play, the locals examined CCTV footage from a nearby camera, which clearly showed the tourist bus parked in the vicinity at around 7:20 pm . The footage captured individuals opening the bus luggage compartment, retrieving the waste bags, and tossing them directly into the well.

Prompted by the evidence, the residents alerted the Trikaripur Panchayat. Officials quickly intervened and imposed a heavy fine on the group. Local authorities have reiterated that strict action will be taken against anyone found polluting water bodies or littering in public spaces.