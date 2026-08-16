Thiruvananthapuram: After months of trial runs and anticipation, the Vizhinjam International Seaport is ready to open its gates to full export-import (EXIM) operations on August 18, a moment billed as defining for Kerala's economic future.

Chief Minister VD Satheesan will flag off the first export container at a ceremony at 10.45 am, with Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal attending as chief guest. More than a ceremonial send-off, the event marks Vizhinjam's formal shift from a transhipment-only facility to India's important commercial gateway.

The State government will use the occasion to launch Mission Samudra, an ambitious port-led industrial and logistics push built around a 'Port City' vision. The plan positions Vizhinjam as the anchor of a larger Vizhinjam Maritime Economic Region, spanning 8 industrial clusters, 3 new cities, and Kerala's entire 600-km coastline.

Backing the mission is a ₹400-crore catalytic fund, divided across three verticals—Ports and Connectivity, Logistics Development, and Clusters & Cities, along with a horizontal component for programme management and capacity building. In all, the scheme comprises 14 sub-schemes.

The switch to full-scale operations comes after a successful trial run, during which the port's first export container was shipped to Valencia, Spain, a symbolic first step for a facility built to compete with the region's biggest transhipment hubs.

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What changes for exporters

For Kerala's exporters, the shift could be transformative. Cargo bound for western markets has traditionally been routed through Colombo, Singapore or Dubai; with Vizhinjam operational, consignments can now move directly, cutting both transit time and logistics costs.

Small and medium enterprises dealing in agricultural produce, spices, cashew, marine products, handloom and textiles are expected to be among the biggest beneficiaries, gaining fresh access to overseas markets.

The ripple effects are expected to extend well beyond shipping. Rapid growth is anticipated in warehousing, cold storage, container freight stations and logistics parks across the region. Such developments are likely to generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs in Thiruvananthapuram and neighbouring districts.

Authorities are pitching Mission Samudra as a scheme that could catalyse more than ten times the public investment by 2031, by drawing private capital into industries, logistics, services and infrastructure alongside the port.

The larger ambition: to reposition Kerala from a "consumer State" into a major manufacturing and export hub in Asia, a shift expected to significantly boost customs duty, GST and port-charge revenues for both the State and Central governments.

Built for large-scale connectivity

With road and rail connectivity now fully operational, officials expect a majority of India's large-scale exports to eventually route through Vizhinjam.

The port's natural depth of 20 to 24 metres, enough to accommodate even the world's largest container vessels, combined with its location just 10 nautical miles from the East-West international shipping corridor, is central to the claim that Vizhinjam could reshape the country's economic trajectory in the years ahead.