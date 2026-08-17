In his iconic Malayalam poem 'Vazhakkula', the legendary poet Changampuzha depicted a cruel landlord who took away the banana harvest of a poor farmer. Decades later, a strikingly similar tragedy is unfolding in the tribal hamlet of Attappady in Kerala's Palakkad district, but with a modern twist. This time, the role of the exploitative landlord has been taken over by Horticorp, a state government agency.

Ponni, a tribal farmer from Attappady, and her husband Johnson leased four acres of land with the hope of building a secure future. Working tirelessly alongside their four children, the couple cultivated a bountiful banana crop. In March, Horticorp procured the entire harvest under its fair price scheme, promising timely payment. However, months have passed, and the family has not received a single rupee.

Currently, Horticorp owes Ponni ₹3,79,830, a sum that includes the transportation costs she bore to deliver the produce. With farming being their sole source of livelihood, the non-payment has plunged the family into severe financial distress. The crisis has escalated to the point where they can no longer afford to send their children to school, forcing them to discontinue their education.

Every year, during agricultural festivals, the state government pays grand tributes to farmers, praising them as the backbone of the economy. Yet, the stark reality on the ground tells a very different story. While official campaigns celebrate agriculture, grassroot farmers are left to languish in debt, begging for money that they rightfully earned. The failure of departments like Horticorp raises serious questions about the efficiency and empathy of the state's agricultural support systems.