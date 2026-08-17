Idukki: A 36-year-old man was killed after the scooter he was travelling on with his wife collided with a KSRTC bus at Double Cutting on the Cheruthoni-Kattappana road on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Bineesh (Kukku), 36, of Kaniyamkunnel, Gandhinagar, Idukki. His wife, Lathika, who was travelling with him, escaped with minor injuries.

The accident occurred around 11.30 am when the couple was travelling towards Kattappana. According to police, the scooter lost control after entering a sandy patch while Bineesh was attempting to overtake the KSRTC bus and subsequently crashed into the bus.

Lathika was thrown outside after hitting the bus, while Bineesh fell underneath it. The rear wheel of the bus ran over his head, killing him on the spot.

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Lathika was reportedly in a state of shock and unable to recall the incident. Idukki police have registered a case.

After the post-mortem examination at the Medical College, the body was handed over to the relatives.

The deceased is survived by his children, Shahrouk and Arjunan.