Kerala Forest Department has denied permission to carry out the shooting of Mohanlal's film 'Athimanoharam' at Sannidhanam. Director Tharun Moorthi had moved the High Court Devaswom Bench with a petition to issue directions to the officials concerned to grant permission for shooting at Pampa and Sannidhanam.

Devaswom Commissioner had granted consent for permission, stipulating that the director shall also obtain nod from the Chief Conservator of Forest, Deputy Director, Periyar Tiger Reserve and the Divisional Forest Officer, Ranni. On August 13, the HC had directed the officials concerned to consider the representations.

The HC bench considered the case on Monday. The Special Government Pleader (Forest) submitted that the Deputy Director, Periyar Tiger Reserve (Periyar Wildlife Division), has rejected the request. The official quoted the HC order and the government order issued in August 2025, according to which no permission can be granted for shooting commercial films and television serials within wildlife sanctuaries, National Parks or Tiger Reserves.

The areas mentioned in the representation form part and parcel of the Periyar wildlife sanctuary and the Periyar Tiger Reserve, and have been leased or diverted in favour of the Travancore Devaswom Board for facilitating the Sabarimala pilgrimage. The legal status of the leased/diverted forest land remains unchanged, according to the report filed by the Forest Department.

The department also submitted a report from the Range Forest Officer, Goodrical. The officer reported that the locations mentioned in the application, namely, "Tea Shop opposite the Pamba petrol bunk" and "Pamba KSRTC bus stand and surroundings", fall under the jurisdiction of the Ranni Forest Division. The DFO has taken a decision that film shooting can be permitted in the locations above from August 18 to 28, subject to payment of prescribed fees and execution of the requisite agreement with the Forest and Wildlife Department.