In an inspiring display of civic responsibility and honesty, a couple from Changanassery went out of their way to track down a stranger and return his lost wallet containing cash and essential documents.

MC Saji and his wife Rejeena Saji, residents of Perumpanachy, have earned widespread appreciation for their heartwarming gesture. The wallet belonged to Ramesh, a resident of Vettikad in Kurichy, who had lost it during a journey.

An unexpected discovery

Saji spotted the wallet lying on the road while travelling along Vazhoor Road. Recognising the urgency of the situation, the couple immediately looked through the documents inside to find an address. Spotting an identification card with a Kurichy address, Saji and Rejeena drove to the locality in their car to find the owner.

Going the extra mile

Despite searching the neighbourhood and making enquiries, they were initially unable to locate Ramesh's house. Refusing to give up, Saji took an ATM card from the wallet to a local bank branch. The bank staff cooperated, tracing Ramesh's contact details from their database and calling him directly. Armed with the correct address at last, Saji and Rejeena drove straight to Ramesh's home to personally hand over the wallet with all its contents intact.

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A habit of honesty

For those who know Saji, this act of selflessness comes as no surprise. As the owner of SA Motors, he operates private buses in the region and has a long-standing reputation for integrity. Over the years, Saji has consistently ensured that mobile phones, bags, and other valuables accidentally left behind by passengers on his buses are safely returned to their rightful owners.