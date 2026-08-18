Kochi: The Kerala High Court has pulled up the state government and local body authorities for failing to recover fines imposed for unauthorised flex boards, flags and other promotional materials in public places. Justice Devan Ramachandran observed that failure to collect the fines could amount to culpable negligence on the part of authorities. The court also noted that the fines, if properly collected, could generate revenue running into several crores for the state.

The court had earlier directed authorities to impose a fine of ₹5,000 for each unauthorised flex, flag or similar publicity material installed in public places.

However, the court noted that only a negligible amount had been collected so far, despite local bodies removing a large number of such illegal materials. The court made the observations after examining explanations submitted by the Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam corporations and an affidavit filed by the state government.

Justice Ramachandran pointed out that the records maintained by several local bodies showed nil amounts under fines collected. The local bodies had also failed to specify any concrete steps proposed to recover the fines, the court observed. According to the court, the situation indicated a lack of intent on the part of the authorities to recover the amounts due.

The court also recalled its earlier order making local body secretaries personally responsible for failure to collect the fines. It noted that the state government had subsequently issued an order approving the earlier direction.

The court warned that if local body authorities, particularly the secretaries, fail to take steps to recover the fines, the amounts due could be recovered from them personally. It made the observation while considering petitions related to removing unauthorised promotional materials from public places.

Advocates appearing for the city corporations sought more time to submit detailed explanations on the steps taken to recover the fines. The High Court posted the petitions for further hearing on September 3.