Kannur: A 50-year-old painter from Kannur now fears losing his right leg following an infection from a stray dog bite, with his family alleging lapses in treatment at the Kannur District Hospital.

PP Muneer, a resident of Payyody House at Puthappara in Azhikode, was bitten by a stray dog below his right knee on August 4. He sought treatment at the District Hospital on August 6 after the wound developed an infection. In a complaint submitted to the hospital superintendent, Muneer’s wife, P Rasheeda, alleged that although anti-rabies vaccination was administered to him, no adequate treatment was provided for the wound. She said Muneer had informed the doctor that he was diabetic.

According to the complaint, the duty doctor allegedly instructed a nurse to send Muneer home with medicines. The following day, when the swelling in his leg worsened, he returned to the District Hospital but, the family alleged, was not admitted.

Muneer subsequently approached a private hospital, where he underwent surgery to drain pus from the wound. The procedure cost around ₹1.5 lakh, according to his family. However, his pain reportedly increased after a few days, following which doctors at the private hospital advised another surgery. Unable to afford the treatment, Muneer returned to the District Hospital.

His relatives alleged that doctors at the hospital have now warned that his right leg may have to be amputated if the infection spreads further. Muneer was allotted a bed at the District Hospital only on August 17, reportedly following the intervention of KV Sumesh MLA. Responding to the allegations, District Hospital Superintendent Dr KM Shaj said suitable action would be taken after seeking an explanation from the duty doctor who treated Muneer.

Muneer had previously been bedridden after sustaining an injury to his left leg and had resumed work only about a month ago, his family said.

High Court directive on stray dogs

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court has said it will take steps to ensure that local bodies implement the Supreme Court's guidelines on controlling the stray dog population.

The court directed the state government to submit an impleading petition representing the local bodies by August 20. The directive was issued by a division bench comprising Justices AK Jayasankaran Nambiar and AK Preetha in a suo motu case registered on the basis of a directive from the Supreme Court. The court posted the case for further consideration on August 21.