The CPM has suffered another legal setback in a case related to the infamous Kerala assembly brawl during the budget presentation in 2025, with the High Court quashing charges against former Congress MLA A T George on Tuesday. He was accused of wrongful restraint, physical assault and outraging the modesty of women based on complaints by LDF ex-MLAs Jameela Prakasham, Bijimol and K K Lathika.

The HC held that charges of outraging the modesty will not stand as the legislators were only trying to ensure that then Finance Minister K M Mani presented the budget and fulfilled his constitutional duty. In September 2024, the HC had cancelled the proceedings against three other former legislators - M A Vaheed, Dominic Presentation and K Sivadasan Nair.

A T George told Onmanorama that the HC decision was a fitting reply to the CPM ploy to file fake cases. "The visuals clearly showed they crossed the well of the assembly, rushed to our side and caused problems. Then they slapped false charges against us. This was totally uncalled for, and now the truth has been proven again," he said.

The incident pertaining to the case happened in March 2015. Chaotic scenes erupted in the assembly after the LDF MLAs fiercely tried to prevent K M Mani from presenting the state budget after the former Minister was gripped by bar bribery allegations. The move triggered open clashes among legislators marked by shoving, shouting and acts of vandalism.

Six opposition MLAs faced charges under the IPC and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act following the incident. The women MLAs of the LDF filed counter cases alleging inappropriate behaviour by UDF legislators in the assembly. During the LDF government's tenure, the petition to withdraw cases against former MLAs was dismissed by the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Thiruvananthapuram and the High Court.

In July 2021, the Supreme Court upheld the judgement of the High Court and dismissed the petition filed by the state to quash the criminal proceedings against former CPM MLAs.

As the HC rejected charges against A T George, all the cases related to the incident faced by the Congress MLAs have concluded. The CPM will have to continue fighting the case in the CJM court.