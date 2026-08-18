In a theatrical turn of events, SFI activists symbolically "trampled" Kerala University Vice Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal during an Onam rally on the campus. The demonstration was held in solidarity with law students who are protesting against alleged discrepancies in examination evaluations.

This unconventional and provocative style of protest comes close on the heels of another massive controversy at Kalady Sanskrit University, where SFI members had previously staged a symbolic funeral for the Vice Chancellor. The latest action indicates a worsening stand-off between the Left-leaning student wing and university administrators.

The rally, organised by University College students, made its way to the neighbouring varsity headquarters around noon. In front of the main building, students dressed as the legendary King Mahabali symbolically trod on another student wearing a mask of Vice Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal. SFI leaders, including district secretary MA Nandan, president Vijay Vimal, and joint secretary Sanjay Suresh, spearheaded the demonstration. The symbolic act was carried out before heavy police presence deployed at the gates and throughout the campus.