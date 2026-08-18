A woman from Kollam has lodged a police complaint alleging that her husband secretly recorded their intimate moments and sold the videos to porn websites. The woman, who was working abroad, returned to Kerala after friends alerted her that the videos had appeared on adult websites.

Kottiyam police told Onmanorama that a case was registered, with the woman's statement set to be recorded on Tuesday.

According to the complaint, the husband had initially told her that the recordings were meant solely for their personal use. She was unaware that the videos were being circulated commercially until her friends came across them online and informed her.

The woman later brought her husband back to Kerala and arranged counselling, hoping to address his behaviour and resolve the issue within the family. He attended counselling sessions on August 15 and 16, but the situation allegedly turned violent after she insisted that the sessions continue.

The woman has alleged that her husband assaulted her following the counselling sessions. She is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital for the injuries sustained in the alleged attack. Police have recorded her statement at the hospital and begun an investigation.

Advocate Prashanth P Kurup, who represents the woman, told Manorama News that his client had earlier become aware of her husband's alleged disturbing sexual behaviour but had decided to tolerate it for the sake of their child.

However, she later learned from friends that videos of their private moments had allegedly been uploaded to and sold through porn sites. According to the advocate, she became aware of the circulation only about a week before approaching the authorities.

The advocate further alleged that the husband's behaviour had raised concerns regarding the couple's daughter as well. He said the woman came to Kerala with her husband on August 14 and arranged psychological counselling for him the following day. According to Kurup, the doctors were shocked by what they heard during the counselling sessions. He alleged that the husband made certain admissions during the sessions, possibly fearing legal consequences.

The woman later informed her family of her concerns about her husband's alleged behaviour towards their daughter. The advocate said the husband became enraged and assaulted her following this.