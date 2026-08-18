The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-533 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Tuesday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by the third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check the complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – SR 968860

Consolation prize: ₹5,000 for the remaining series

Second prize: ₹30 lakh – SS 216008

Third prize: ₹5 lakh – SX 448302

Fourth prize: ₹5,000

0103, 0219, 0618, 0869, 1088, 1160, 1173, 1979, 3516, 4331, 4402, 4602, 4815, 4880, 5611, 7056, 7315, 9360, 9803

Fifth prize: ₹2,000

5239, 7027, 7239, 7994, 8135, 8823

Sixth prize: ₹1,000

0422, 0595, 0656, 2663, 3584, 3786, 3936, 4608, 6126, 6306, 6533, 6857, 7007, 7299, 7657, 7693, 7796, 8558, 8870, 9064, 9284, 9320, 9504, 9614, 9889

Seventh prize: ₹500

0037, 0172, 0244, 0328, 0718, 0819, 0907, 1035, 1116, 1155, 1163, 1236, 1689, 1756, 1981, 2193, 2240, 2255, 2344, 2432, 2441, 2533, 2602, 2635, 2636, 2924, 3029, 3077, 3146, 3291, 3560, 3713, 3967, 4042, 4045, 4466, 4471, 4622, 4820, 4840, 5035, 5056, 5256, 5559, 5668, 5672, 5739, 5765, 5860, 5988, 6095, 6121, 6308, 6360, 6470, 6522, 6903, 7045, 7388, 7398, 7720, 7844, 7901, 7981, 8179, 8192, 8204, 8685, 8698, 8821, 9041, 9357, 9510, 9893, 9947, 9997

Eighth prize: ₹200

0052, 0169, 0177, 0179, 0268, 0444, 0792, 0941, 1090, 1289, 1304, 1927, 1976, 2207, 2266, 2351, 2465, 2532, 2627, 2742, 2775, 3015, 3126, 3383, 3527, 3535, 3636, 4020, 4159, 4247, 4377, 4427, 4619, 4725, 4902, 4941, 5118, 5119, 5148, 5269, 5300, 5314, 5572, 5640, 5698, 5757, 5792, 5842, 5868, 5977, 6082, 6204, 6283, 6312, 6632, 6635, 6714, 6770, 6874, 6941, 6996, 7035, 7160, 7251, 7271, 7333, 7482, 7490, 7576, 7649, 7967, 8060, 8146, 8181, 8542, 8609, 8653, 8764, 8800, 8944, 9207, 9385, 9498, 9501, 9593, 9676, 9730, 9945, 9949, 9971

Kerala lottery result yesterday: Bhagyathara BT-67 result 17.08.20256

Winners of the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar card or PAN card, while submitting their winning ticket.