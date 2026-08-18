Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-533 result today 18/08/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for SR 968860 | Check complete list
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-533 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Tuesday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by the third prize of ₹5 lakh.
Check the complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – SR 968860
Consolation prize: ₹5,000 for the remaining series
Second prize: ₹30 lakh – SS 216008
Third prize: ₹5 lakh – SX 448302
Fourth prize: ₹5,000
0103, 0219, 0618, 0869, 1088, 1160, 1173, 1979, 3516, 4331, 4402, 4602, 4815, 4880, 5611, 7056, 7315, 9360, 9803
Fifth prize: ₹2,000
5239, 7027, 7239, 7994, 8135, 8823
Sixth prize: ₹1,000
0422, 0595, 0656, 2663, 3584, 3786, 3936, 4608, 6126, 6306, 6533, 6857, 7007, 7299, 7657, 7693, 7796, 8558, 8870, 9064, 9284, 9320, 9504, 9614, 9889
Seventh prize: ₹500
0037, 0172, 0244, 0328, 0718, 0819, 0907, 1035, 1116, 1155, 1163, 1236, 1689, 1756, 1981, 2193, 2240, 2255, 2344, 2432, 2441, 2533, 2602, 2635, 2636, 2924, 3029, 3077, 3146, 3291, 3560, 3713, 3967, 4042, 4045, 4466, 4471, 4622, 4820, 4840, 5035, 5056, 5256, 5559, 5668, 5672, 5739, 5765, 5860, 5988, 6095, 6121, 6308, 6360, 6470, 6522, 6903, 7045, 7388, 7398, 7720, 7844, 7901, 7981, 8179, 8192, 8204, 8685, 8698, 8821, 9041, 9357, 9510, 9893, 9947, 9997
Eighth prize: ₹200
0052, 0169, 0177, 0179, 0268, 0444, 0792, 0941, 1090, 1289, 1304, 1927, 1976, 2207, 2266, 2351, 2465, 2532, 2627, 2742, 2775, 3015, 3126, 3383, 3527, 3535, 3636, 4020, 4159, 4247, 4377, 4427, 4619, 4725, 4902, 4941, 5118, 5119, 5148, 5269, 5300, 5314, 5572, 5640, 5698, 5757, 5792, 5842, 5868, 5977, 6082, 6204, 6283, 6312, 6632, 6635, 6714, 6770, 6874, 6941, 6996, 7035, 7160, 7251, 7271, 7333, 7482, 7490, 7576, 7649, 7967, 8060, 8146, 8181, 8542, 8609, 8653, 8764, 8800, 8944, 9207, 9385, 9498, 9501, 9593, 9676, 9730, 9945, 9949, 9971
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Winners of the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar card or PAN card, while submitting their winning ticket.