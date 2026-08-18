Thrissur: Union Minister Suresh Gopi has responded to what he called a “vicious political campaign” against him over the delay in disbursal of Central funds for Pulikali teams in Thrissur.

Gopi was speaking at a function in Thrissur where ₹24 lakh in Central assistance, held up due to technical reasons, was distributed among nine Pulikali teams.

“I am not attending this function happily,” Gopi said, alleging that some people had used the issue for political purposes and conducted a “vicious campaign” against him for something he had not done. The Central funds were not from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah or himself personally, but from the Government of India. He said there were specific guidelines and criteria for the release of Central funds.

Pulikali teams had earlier protested against Gopi over the delay in disbursal of funds despite announcement of the same.

“The Pulikali teams need not read and understand the guidelines for Central funds. It is the responsibility of officials in the Tourism Department and the District Collector to examine and understand them,” Gopi said, adding that the Central assistance was routed through the Tourism Department and that officials, including the District Collector and DTPC authorities, were responsible for processing it.

Gopi also alleged that a political narrative had been created claiming that the guidelines were received only a day before the funds were to be released. The issue could not be placed before the Union Cabinet without a letter from the state government, he said, adding that the Central government's guidelines were sent to the District Collector and the Tourism Department Secretary.

“If there was no lapse on the part of the officials, let the District Collector say so,” he said, also criticising the absence of the logo of the Central government despite its financial assistance. Terming this a lapse on the part of the state government, he said the funds were released after the lapse was acknowledged.

Gopi also accused a Kerala minister who won from Thrissur of supporting the campaign against him.