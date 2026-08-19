A 38-year-old man accused of killing his mother by hitting her on the head at Myladumpara in Edavetti has been remanded in judicial custody. Lijo of Tharappel House, Myladumpara, was remanded by the court.

Police said he committed the crime while under the influence of alcohol. The victim, Rachel (63) was killed around 11 am on Tuesday.

Rachel had been working as a home nurse in Ernakulam. After visiting relatives and attending a meditation programme in Alappuzha, she returned home to Myladumpara on Monday. She had brought provisions to prepare food for Lijo. Residents living nearby had warned her not to go to the house, but she ignored the warning.

According to police, Lijo demanded money from Rachel. When she refused, an argument broke out between the two. Lijo then allegedly attacked her on the head with a piece of wood lying at the house. After committing the crime, he left for the area near the market in Thodupuzha town.

Following an investigation based on CCTV footage, Thodupuzha police traced Lijo and took him into custody.

District Police Chief Dr A Naseem said the accused confessed to the crime during interrogation. Police also said Lijo was a habitual drinker.

After completing the inquest procedures, Rachel’s body was taken to Idukki Medical College for post-mortem examination and was later handed over to her relatives.