Dubai: Renowned mentalist Aadhi has said he will no longer collaborate with the police to assist in criminal investigations, citing the emotional distress caused by public misconceptions about his association with law enforcement.

Aadhi said his initial involvement with the Kerala Police stemmed from his research interests and personal curiosity. However, he has not assisted the police for the past three years, with the Koodathayi serial murder case involving Jolly Joseph being his last assignment.

He said the public perception surrounding his involvement, further influenced by cinematic portrayals of mentalism, was deeply troubling and prompted him to distance himself from police investigations.

‘Mentalism is an art form’

“Mentalism is purely an art form, and it is how I make my living,” Aadhi said at a press conference in Dubai. “I intend to pursue and promote it strictly as a performance art. Besides, the Kerala Police do not need a mentalist to solve cases. We have exceptionally brilliant officers who are more than capable of doing their jobs.”

Dream project with Mohanlal

Aadhi also spoke about a planned collaboration with Malayalam actor Mohanlal that has been put on hold. The two had envisioned a theatrical tour across 16 countries, combining emotional storytelling with mentalism.

“That show is my dream,” Aadhi said. “It is a highly emotional project featuring just the two of us, and if we manage to bring it to life, it will be a landmark event.”

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He said the project was conceived as a grand theatrical production that would further enhance Mohanlal’s reputation.

‘Insomnia’ show heads to Dubai

Aadhi is currently preparing for the Dubai edition of his theatrical show Insomnia – Wake Up Into the Dream. The performance is scheduled to be held at the Sheikh Rashid Auditorium in Dubai.

The show will have two three-hour sessions, beginning at 7 pm and 1 am, with tickets available online through Q-Tickets.

Aadhi, who has performed in more than 44 countries, combines mind reading, psychology, observation and theatrical storytelling in his performances. The Dubai show will feature new psychological routines and performances created specifically for the UAE audience.