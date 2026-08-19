Thiruvananthapuram: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau will investigate alleged irregularities in the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited (KMSCL) purchase of bleaching powder, Health and Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan said. He has written to Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala seeking a Vigilance probe.

The Health Department had earlier ordered an inquiry after allegations surfaced over the purchase. Muraleedharan had directed the department's Principal Secretary to conduct the probe, and a report was subsequently submitted. However, the minister said the report could not be accepted in view of further evidence of alleged irregularities that emerged through media reports.

The department had ordered the inquiry on July 7 following reports that KMSCL's purchase of bleaching powder between March 11 and May 6, 2026, had resulted in an alleged unnecessary expenditure of ₹7.32 crore.

The decision to refer the matter to the Vigilance Department followed fresh allegations of widespread irregularities and a possible conspiracy in the purchase, allegedly in violation of store purchase rules, Muraleedharan said.

He added that those responsible would be identified and that the government would recover the public money allegedly wasted from those found guilty.