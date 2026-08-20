Kalloopara: Karuthavadasserykadavu bridge is at risk as heaps of bamboo and other waste have accumulated underneath one of its pillars. The dense bamboo growth poses a threat to the structural stability and sturdiness of the bridge which is used by hundreds of vehicles every day. The giant bamboo plants that tower over 15 feet completely conceals the pillar from sight.

Besides, new saplings are likely to sprout on the mudheaps formed in the river. Tonnes of waste carried downstream by the Manimalayar River gets trapped in the bamboo growth, forming a massive mound of waste materials. Although the local residents have urged the authorities to clear the bamboo growth that raises safety concerns, no action has been taken yet.

Meanwhile, the wooden planks and bamboos that were trapped beneath Paduthode bridge were removed a few weeks ago. However, the people in the locality complains that the waste underneath Karuthavadasserykadavu, which is one of the main bridges in Mallappally taluk, hasn’t been cleared yet. The bridge that is decades old has a glorious history of enabling uninterrupted traffic when many places in the Kottayam – Kozhencherry state highway gets inundated by an overflowing Manimalayar River during the monsoon.

If the bamboo growth isn’t cleared soon, then it will start spreading vastly, even causing the erosion of the river bank. Sudden floods or strong undercurrents might also trap the bamboo and woods, forming an obstruction to waterflow. The local residents, meanwhile, are worried that it might lead to the destruction of the bridge. They cite Venikkulam Komalam bridge that was completely damaged after bamboo and wooden planks got accumulated underneath, as an example. Besides, it took several years for the authorities to finally build a new bridge in place of the damaged one.