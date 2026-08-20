Fresh Cut row: Panchayat secretary transferred amid controversy over report on plant
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The transfer of panchayat secretary Noushad Ali MP from Kattippara to Peruvayal grama panchayat is part of a larger government reshuffle of 48 secretaries.
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Noushad Ali's transfer follows controversy surrounding a report he submitted concerning Fresh Cut Organics Pvt Ltd, with allegations that his report influenced the Kerala High Court's decision to allow the company to continue operations.
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The Kerala High Court extended a stay on a closure notice for Fresh Cut Organics, which was issued by the KSPCB due to resident complaints about river pollution during floods, while also directing the company to adhere to operating rules and use refrigerated transport for waste.
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Kozhikode: Kattippara Grama Panchayat secretary Noushad Ali MP was transferred to Peruvayal Grama Panchayat as part of a government order transferring 48 panchayat secretaries across the state.
His transfer comes amid controversy over a report he submitted in connection with the operations of poultry-waste processing company Fresh Cut Organics Pvt Ltd at Ambayathode in Thamarassery.
There have been allegations that the report submitted by Noushad Ali in support of the company played a crucial role in the Kerala High Court’s decision to allow the firm to continue its operations.
The High Court recently extended the stay on the closure notice issued against Fresh Cut Organics, allowing the company to continue operations until August 20.
The Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) issued the closure notice after local residents complained that waste from the facility entered the river during the recent floods. The company challenged the order before the High Court, which stayed the closure notice, observing that the KSPCB issued it without inspecting the facility.
The local action council leading the protest against the plant alleged that the panchayat secretary’s report stating that no waste from the facility had been discharged into the river during the recent floods was crucial to the court’s consideration of the company’s petition.
The court has directed the company to comply with all applicable rules while operating the facility and to transport poultry waste only in refrigerated vehicles.
The High Court had also allowed a petition filed by the action council seeking to implead itself in the case filed by the company challenging the KSPCB’s closure notice.