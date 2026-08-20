The LDF has lost control of Moonnilavu panchayat after a UDF-backed no-confidence motion secured the required majority on Thursday.

Moonnilavu, which neighbours Pala municipality, has assumed added political significance following recent developments in Pala, where the LDF and Kerala Congress (M) gained a foothold after the UDF alliance lost control of the municipality.

The political developments in Moonnilavu began after independent member Sherly Raju, known as Seninamma, resigned as panchayat president two days ago. Her resignation came after the UDF initiated a no-confidence motion against her.

Following the local-body elections, the UDF had six members, including a Kerala Congress (Joseph) councillor, while the LDF had three. Five independents had also won the election.

Two of the five independents supported the UDF, giving the alliance the seven members required for a majority.

However, when the election for panchayat president was held, the Kerala Congress (Joseph) member supported the LDF, resulting in both the UDF and LDF having six members each. With the contest ending in a tie, Seninamma was elected president through a draw of lots.

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Nine months after the local-body elections, the UDF moved a no-confidence motion after securing the support of Kerala Congress (Joseph) member Shaise Joseph.

"We decided to move the no-confidence motion after securing Shaise Joseph's support. The LDF is now out of power," said Congress member Jino M Chettukulam.

The UDF has not yet decided on its candidates for the posts of panchayat president and vice-president.