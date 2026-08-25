Thalayolaparambu: As Kerala gets ready to celebrate Thiruvonam, the centuries-old Velloor Vamana Swamy Temple is gearing up for a festive day marked by special poojas and the traditional Thiruvona Oottu, which draws thousands of devotees every year.

Special poojas will be held from Wednesday morning under the guidance of thantri (chief priest) Manayathattil Dinesan Namboothiri and melshanthi (head priest) Arjun. The Thiruvona Oottu (ritualistic feast) will begin at noon.

One of the rare Vamana temples in India, the shrine is steeped in legends associated with Vamana and Mahabali. Legend has it that King Mahabali welcomed Vamana, a Brahmin boy, at this site by washing his feet, following which Vamana asked him for three feet of land.

The temple is located just 200 metres from Velloor bus stand and is easily accessible by bus from Thalayolaparambu and Vaikom. Those travelling by train can alight at Piravom Road railway station, about a kilometre from the temple.

A 2000-year-old temple steeped in legend

Believed to be more than 2,000 years old, the temple is said to have been built by Perumthachan. Located on the banks of the Muvattupuzha River, it stands about 100 feet above sea level.

The temple has two thidappallis (sanctums) where offerings are prepared. The morning offering is made in the southern thidappalli, while the evening offering is prepared in the northern one.

Sastha, Mahavishnu, Durga, Ganapathy, Shiva, Nagaraja, Sarpa, Rakshas and Yakshi are the subsidiary deities. A separate flagmast stands in front of the Sastha shrine.

A feast that draws thousands

Thiruvonam is celebrated as the birthday of Lord Vamana, and the traditional Thiruvona Oottu is held at the temple on every Thiruvonam day in the Malayalam calendar. The feast is prepared in the temple kitchen, with thousands of devotees taking part.

According to legend, Vamana was born on Thiruvonam after Aditi Devi prayed to Lord Mahavishnu for a child. Offering Thiruvona Oottu to devotees is also considered auspicious for those seeking children.

A stage for Kerala’s traditional theatre

Chakyar Koothu performance, which concludes on Uthradam day, is one of the temple's major offerings. The performance was traditionally held for 28 days leading up to Uthradam, but has now been reduced to three days, on Anizham, Thrikketta and Moolam.The Koothu is staged at the southern Valyambalam inside the temple. Margi Narayana Chakyar has been performing Chakyar Koothu, a traditional form of monologue theatre, here for several years.

Tradition over spectacle

The annual festival at the temple does not feature elephants or fireworks, as the presiding deity, Lord Vamana, is depicted in dwarf form. During the Seeveli, Vilakku and Aarattu processions, the melshanthi carries the thidambu (replica of the idol) on his head. A Garuda Vahana procession is also held.

The annual festival begins with the hoisting of the temple flag on Chothi day in the Malayalam month of Makaram and concludes with the Aarattu on Thiruvonam.