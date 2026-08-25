Cheruvathur: The Nehru Trophy Boat Race at Punnamada may have been won by the Aroma Boat Club in Kollam, but the coveted silverware will soon make its way to Achamthuruthy, an island near Cheruvathur.

The trophy will be put on display on the island for two days, giving several local rowers who competed in the NTBR a chance to celebrate the victory on home turf. The club had promised to bring the trophy to Achamthuruthy if it won the race.

When Aroma clinched the Nehru Trophy amid roaring cheers at Punnamada the other day, the victory also had a strong Kasaragod connection. Three star rowers from Achamthuruthy Palichon Boat Club, Ashid Raj, Jinu and Athul Raj, were part of the winning team.

The trio were joined by 50 rowers from Kasaragod district who competed in the Cheruthana chundan and put up a spirited fight. Most of them came from Mayicha, Kariyangode and Achamthuruthy areas.

The link between Aroma and the rowers of Achamthuruthy began during a Champions Boat League race on the Kariyangode river. Arun, the first rower of the Aroma chundan, spotted the talent of Ashid Raj, Jinu and Athul Raj, who were then competing for the Palichon Boat Club. He later took the three to Kollam to train and compete for Aroma in the Nehru Trophy.The trio underwent 40 days of training and were paid ₹1,800 a day.

The club had promised to bring the Nehru Trophy to Achamthuruthy for public display if Aroma emerged victorious in the flagship race. The promise will now be fulfilled, with the trophy set to arrive on the island during the Malabar leg of this year's Champions Boat League races.