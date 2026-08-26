The highly sought-after special pass scheme for the legendary Aranmula Vallasadhya feast has witnessed a phenomenal turnout, drawing over 14000 devotees within 37 days of its launch on July 20. Organised by the Palliyoda Seva Sangham (PSS) at the revered Aranmula Parthasarathy Temple, the unique grand feast is scheduled to run until September 16. Organisers project the total participation to comfortably cross the 20000 mark by the end of this season.

Highlighting the immense popularity of the event, online reservations on the official website were entirely booked out within just 10 days of opening. The remaining offline slots were also completely snapped up by early August, reflecting the massive demand among devotees from far and wide.

The special pass is priced at a modest ₹300 per person, making it accessible to a wide audience. Devotees and culinary enthusiasts from all over Kerala, neighbouring states, and non-resident Indians (NRIs) from abroad have been arriving in large numbers, transcending barriers of caste and creed to experience this unique culinary tradition.

The feast commences daily around 12 noon, immediately after the temple's midday prayers (Uchapooja). Served in three distinct batches at the Thekkedathillam Sadyalayam near the temple courtyard, it accommodates up to 360 guests in each sitting. Devotees are treated to a lavish spread of 44 traditional dishes served on a banana leaf, with another ten delicacies dynamically demanded and served through the rhythmic rendition of traditional boat songs, known as Vanchippattu.

To ensure a comfortable experience for the visitors, the PSS has arranged excellent facilities at the dining hall. These include clean toilets, a dedicated resting area, and a documentary screening showcasing the rich heritage of Aranmula. The feast is prepared by 16 traditional caterers who specialise in crafting the authentic flavours of Vallasadhya, according to PSS President KV Sambadevan and Secretary Prasad Anandabhavan.

Guests who have pre-booked can collect their entry passes and tokens from a special counter at the Sadyalayam starting at 10am daily. As satisfied devotees leave the venue expressing their gratitude for being part of this sacred feast, the organising committee remains motivated to keep enhancing the arrangements for the remaining days of the season.

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The execution of the special pass scheme is spearheaded by a dedicated committee, including Special Pass Convenor Vijayakumar Chungathil, Joint Convenor Hareesh Kumar Malakkara, Mohan G Nair, Balan Chirayirambu, PK Sudheerkumar, and CG Pradeepkumar.