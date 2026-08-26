Pathanamthitta: One person was killed and at least 10 others were injured in a collision in Pathanamthitta on Wednesday evening. The deceased has been identified as Aboobacker, a retired Fire and Rescue Services official.

The accident occurred around 6.30 pm at Aban Junction in the district. The police are yet to confirm the exact cause of the accident. They said Aboobacker, who was passing through the area, was killed after being hit by the car.

According to the police, 10 people were injured in the accident. The injured were shifted to Konni Medical College Hospital. Of the 10 injured, most were pedestrians, while two were passengers in the speeding car, Sageer, a councillor of the Pathanamthitta Municipality, said. All the injured pedestrians were migrant workers from other states.

According to Sageer, the accident was caused by a speeding car that veered out of control. “The car was travelling at a very high speed. It crashed into two or three other vehicles and also struck pedestrians nearby,” he said.

The police said they are yet to record statements from those present at the scene, following which a case will be registered. They added that a detailed investigation would be launched into the incident.