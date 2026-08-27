Malappuram: Melattur police on Thursday registered a case against the owner of a poultry farm in connection with the electrocution of two brothers at Akkaparamba near Vettathur on Wednesday.

The brothers were Sahir Navas, 36, and his younger brother Mohammed Fazil Murshid, 32, sons of Pattikadan Hamsa of Ezuthalayil, Vettathur. Police said the case was registered against poultry farm owner Sameer for installing an illegal electric fence around the farm.

According to police, the fence, made using areca palm trunks and iron wires, was installed to prevent animals, including dogs that frequently entered the area to feed on poultry waste, from entering the farm. As the electrified fencing was installed illegally, police said legal action would be taken against the farm owner.

The brothers were electrocuted on Wednesday morning when they came into contact with the live fence while walking towards the farm to deliver poultry feed. After unloading the feed at one farm, they took a shortcut on foot towards the next farm on the hill while the lorry carrying the feed was taking a longer route around the area.

Fazil Murshid was the first to suffer an electric shock. Sahir Navas was electrocuted when he attempted to rescue his younger brother.

Melattur police and KSEB officials inspected the spot following the incident.

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The bodies were taken to Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri, for postmortem. The funeral is scheduled to be held on Thursday at Vettathur Juma Masjid after the bodies are handed over to the family.

The bodies will be kept for public viewing at the Munavvirul Islam Madrasa premises in Vettathur before the burial.