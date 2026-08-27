Idukki: An autorickshaw driver died after the vehicle went out of control and plunged into a canal at Upputhode near Union Bank around 1 pm on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Benny (50), a native of Upputhode and resident of Valanankuzhiyil. He was trapped inside the autorickshaw after it fell into the canal.

Local residents rushed to the spot and pulled Benny out of the vehicle. He was taken to Idukki Medical College, but doctors declared him brought dead. A passenger travelling in the autorickshaw escaped with minor injuries.

The body was shifted to the medical college morgue for autopsy. Police are investigating the cause of the accident.