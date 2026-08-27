Palakkad: A lorry driver was killed after two trucks collided and caught fire at Mundur in Palakkad on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Nassrudheen, a native of Sreekrishnapuram.

The accident occurred around 5.30 am on the Palakkad-Kozhikode National Highway at Kanjikulam in Mundur. A container lorry and another truck carrying sawdust collided, following which both vehicles caught fire.

Local residents attempted to rescue Nassrudheen, but were unable to reach him because of the flames.

A team from the Kongad Fire and Rescue Station reached the spot and doused the fire. However, Nassrudheen could not be rescued and died at the scene, a fire and rescue officer said.

His body has been shifted to the Palakkad District Hospital.

The driver of the container lorry sustained burn injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Traffic on the highway was disrupted for a considerable time following the accident.