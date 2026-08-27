Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's Onam 'high' came through liquor worth ₹771.29 crore that was sold through Bevco and Consumerfed outlets during the eight days leading up to Thiruvonam, marking an increase of around ₹77 crore from the same period last year.

Liquor sales on Uthradam, the eve of Thiruvonam, alone stood at ₹146.66 crore. Bevco outlets accounted for ₹126.31 crore, while Consumerfed outlets recorded sales worth ₹20.35 crore.

During the corresponding eight-day period last year, liquor worth ₹694.96 crore was sold through the two agencies.

Despite the overall increase in Onam-season sales, Bevco recorded a decline of more than ₹10 crore on Uthradam this year. Bevco's sales on Uthradam last year stood at ₹137 crore. Consumerfed also recorded a slight decline in sales on the day.

Among Consumerfed's 49 liquor outlets, the Kunnamkulam outlet topped Uthradam sales with business worth ₹89.43 lakh. The Kodungallur and Ambalapuzha outlets followed, recording sales of ₹74.78 lakh and ₹74.41 lakh respectively.

The Koyilandy outlet recorded sales of ₹73.31 lakh, while the Njarakkal outlet registered sales worth ₹65.02 lakh.

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Fifteen Consumerfed outlets recorded sales of more than ₹50 lakh each on Uthradam.

The total liquor sales through Consumerfed's 49 outlets on Uthradam amounted to ₹20.36 crore.