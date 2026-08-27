A group of young people in Kerala are rewriting the narrative of modern agriculture by proving that with collective dedication, the soil can yield spectacular rewards. This festive season, their thriving marigold and globe amaranth harvest across 75 cents of land in Elampalloor, Kundara, has made them the true stars of the local Onam market.

Farming as a lifestyle

The team consists of Jobin George, Abhishek Mathew, Jithin Thomas, Bensu K David, Jebin Kunjukutty, Jomin John, and Ashish Mathew. All seven are job seekers actively preparing for various competitive civil service exams. Balancing their daily classes and intense study routines with agriculture, they dedicated their evenings and late-night hours to working on the farm. Led by Jobin George, an award-winning young farmer from Alummoodu Kripa Bhavan, the group planted 2,000 yellow and orange marigolds, alongside 1,000 purple and orange globe amaranths sourced from Thrissur Agricultural University.

Minister PC Vishnunath inaugurates the harvest ceremony

Modern techniques for a colourful harvest

Aside from the initial planting, the group utilised machinery for almost all of their operations, frequently working late into the night under the glow of streetlights. Guided by Elampalloor Krishi Officer G Anjana, they managed three different cultivation plots. When plant diseases threatened their crops, experts from the KVK Sadanandapuram, including Dr M Lekha and Dr Saroj Kumar, stepped in with timely advice on foliar spraying techniques.

Choosing the homeland over emigration

In an era when many youngsters from Kerala opt to move to countries like the UK, Canada, or Germany for studies and work, choosing to stay back and farm was a bold decision. Fully supported by their families, the group proved that agriculture can be a viable livelihood when combined with modern updates, livestock rearing, and value-added products. Minister PC Vishnunath officially inaugurated the harvest on August 17. While they do not expect massive profits from this debut venture, the sight of a blooming field grown through sheer collective sweat is their ultimate reward.