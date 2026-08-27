Thrissur: The driver of a truck that rammed into a tea shop and killed two people at Chelakode here on Wednesday morning allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel after making continuous trips due to the Onam rush, according to the Chelakkara police.

The driver, Muhammad Rafi (26), a native of Wadakkanchery, was arrested and later released on bail.

The incident took place around 7.30 am when the truck, carrying Milma milk, rammed into the tea shop, killing two people identified as Joseph (53), a native of Melukavu in Kottayam, and Shameer (43), from Parakulam Desom in Pazhayannur.

Joseph was rushed to the Chelakkara Taluk Hospital, where doctors declared him dead at 7.45 am Shameer was taken to Thrissur Medical College Hospital, where he died at 8.56 am.

According to the Chelakkara police, the truck was speeding at the time of the accident. “The driver, who was speeding, fell asleep behind the wheel, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the people. He had been making repeated trips for the past two days due to the Onam rush,” police said.

A case was registered under Sections 281 (rash and negligent driving on a public way), 125(a) (rash or negligent act endangering human life or the personal safety of others), and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.