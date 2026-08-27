Malappuram: The decomposed body of a woman was found in a farmland near a river at Pothukallu near Nilambur on Wednesday night, with police suspecting that she could be a 40-year-old woman residing in a nearby colony.

The body was found by a group of people who had gone for fishing in the river. They alerted the Pothukallu police, following which a police team reached the spot and shifted the body to hospital for postmortem. Police said the body appeared to be around two days old and that efforts were under way to verify the identity.

“We suspect that it could be that of a woman residing in the nearby area. The exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained,” a Pothukallu police official said.

Meanwhile, police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death and are also examining the possibility of murder. The postmortem and further identification procedures are expected to provide more details, police said.