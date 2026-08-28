The streets of Thrissur are preparing for the iconic Onam grand finale, and among the hundreds of vibrant performers dressing up for the 'Pulikkali' is a special mother-and-son duo from Kottarakkara in Kerala's Kollam district. Deepalakshmi and her young son, Yathi, have travelled all the way from Kollam to join the roar of the celebrated Olarikkara Pulikkali team.

For Deepalakshmi, a professional Bharatanatyam dancer, performing in Thrissur's legendary street pageant is the culmination of a long-held dream. She has been captivated by the grand scale of Thrissur's Onam celebrations, particularly the Pulikkali and Kummatti pageants, for many years. Seeing women break traditional barriers to perform in this once male-dominated folk art inspired her to take the leap.

After discussing her wish with her husband, Ullas, an employee of the Kerala Water Authority, he enthusiastically stepped in to help. Ullas reached out to the organisers of the Olarikkara team to secure a spot for his wife. Upon learning of his mother's upcoming performance, nine-year-old Yathi, a fourth-grade student, insisted that he too wanted to don the 'puli' stripes and join her on the streets.

This Onam, as the heavy beats of the thakil and chenda reverberate through Thrissur, Deepalakshmi and Yathi will take to the streets with the Olarikkara team, showcasing that the spirit of Kerala's folk traditions knows no age or gender boundaries.