Thrissur: A 44-year-old man allegedly hacked his father to death at Thoykkavu, Munabu Colony, in Venkidangu on Saturday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Kumaran, 75. Police have apprehended the accused, Prajeesh.

Pavaratty police said Prajeesh allegedly attacked his father in anger after Kumaran questioned him about his drug use. A case has been registered under Sections 118(1)(voluntarily causes hurt using dangerous instruments) and 103(murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway.

Ward member Jessy Raphel told Onmanorama that Prajeesh, who works as a helper at a chicken meat shop, is reportedly addicted to drugs.

"Prajeesh told the neighbours to alert him when his father returned after fishing at a nearby river. His mother, employed at a mill, was at work when the incident occurred. When Kumaran returned, Prajeesh locked both doors of the house and hacked him on the head," she said.

"Prajeesh then went around the area holding the weapon and yelling, ‘I hacked him.'

"People noticed blood on him and cuts on his face, restrained him and asked him what had happened. The residents then went to the house and found Kumaran inside," she added.

Kumaran's body will be handed over to relatives after the postmortem examination. He is survived by his wife, Remba, and two other children.