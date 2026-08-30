Idukki: A 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly selling gold ornaments stolen by a 16-year-old boy from a tourist family’s room at a resort in Kunchithanny, Idukki. The man, KK Sinchu (26), a native of Vellara in Palakkad’s Nenmara, sold two gold bangles weighing 26 grams in total after receiving them from his relative, the teenager.

The incident occurred on August 16, when a family from Thiruvananthapuram was staying at a resort in the Meriland area of Kunchithanny. The family left their children’s gold ornaments and other belongings in the room while they went to visit Eravikulam National Park. The room key was handed over at the reception.

Police said the 16-year-old, who was working as a room boy at the resort, allegedly took the key from the reception counter, opened the room and stole the two bangles. He then handed them over to Sinchu.

Sinchu reportedly sold the ornaments in Nenmara using his identity card. The family, which had to return home due to their daughter’s examination, did not immediately lodge a complaint. They later returned to the police station and reported the theft.

During the investigation, Vellathooval police identified the teenager as the alleged thief. He reportedly told police that he had handed over the stolen gold to Sinchu. A police team travelled to Palakkad, took Sinchu into custody and recovered the gold ornaments. He was produced before the Adimali court and remanded in judicial custody.

The Adimali police have issued a notice directing the 16-year-old to appear at the station. Resort authorities said the teenager had worked there as a room boy for only two days.

The investigation was led by Vellathooval SHO Albin Sunny, along with Sub-Inspector K.M. Shaji, Senior Civil Police Officer Eldose Mathai and Civil Police Officer Sajeev Chandran.