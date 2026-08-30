After 35 years of brewing hot cups of tea and serving snacks from a tiny, single-room stall in the Mini Civil Station compound in Kottayam, MK Mohanan has finally pulled down the shutters. For Mohanan, this wasn't merely a small business; it was the crucible where he forged a secure and prosperous life for his family. Today, as he steps away, he leaves behind an extraordinary legacy of perseverance, represented by his three daughters who are now well-settled in careers across the globe.

Hailing from Karippoothatt in Arpookara, Mohanan started his small tea shop in the early 1990s. Every rupee earned from this modest shop went directly into raising and educating his children. His hard work has borne spectacular fruit: one daughter now works in Ireland, another in Saudi Arabia, and the third in Canada.

A humble beginning under the jamun tree

Mohanan’s journey began around 1991 when the local Taluk office was still housed in an old, two-storey wooden building. Before starting the tea stall, he used to assist his father at their grocery shop in Karippoothatt. Seeking a more independent path, he received encouragement from the then District Collector and Tahsildar to start his own venture.

An act of kindness that changed a life

It was Sajan Peter, the then District Collector, who allocated the tiny plot of land for the shop, pointing to a small jamun tree in the compound. "That tree and its shade became a massive support for my family," Mohanan recalls. Today, that small sapling has grown into a massive tree with sprawling branches, still casting a cool shadow over the busy government compound. As Mohanan leaves, he hopes this very shade will now provide a livelihood and strength to another family starting their own journey.

A tearful but proud farewell

Throughout his decades of service, Mohanan was a true one-man army, acting as the chef, tea maker, and server. Over the years, the old wooden building was replaced by a modern Mini Civil Station hosting 17 government departments. As he prepared to lock the doors for the final time, staff from the Punja Special Office gathered to present him with an Onam gift as a token of their deep affection. He leaves the space behind for a new tenant to build their own dreams, carrying with him the ultimate satisfaction of a father who gave his children the world.