Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) has agreed to cooperate, with certain conditions, with the State Government’s plan to introduce 24-hour specialist services at district and general hospitals.

Initially, doctors will be on stay duty from 8 am to 8 pm, followed by an on-call system under which their services will be made available when required.

The decision was taken during discussions with Health Minister K Muraleedharan. The agreement was reached after the minister assured the doctors that vacancies would be filled and promotions expedited. The minister also assured that the consent of specialist doctors would be sought before they are redeployed from primary health centres.

Muraleedharan had expressed displeasure after the KGMOA publicly opposed the government’s plan to provide 24-hour specialist services by redeploying doctors. The KGMOA raised its demands during subsequent discussions with the minister.

The scheme will be launched on a trial basis at Punalur Government Hospital. It will initially be implemented at one hospital in each district.

Key decisions