A few days ago, CPI State Secretary Binoy Viswam gave an earful to Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan for his dismissive remarks on CPI's demand for the post of Deputy Leader of Opposition. On Monday, his manner was mellowed as he dealt with the same issue. His words also seemed to suggest he still believes in CPM leadership and ignores the rest.

"Did CPM leaders MA Baby or MV Govindan say anything?" Viswam asked when questioned about senior CPM leaders' remarks denying CPI the deputy CM post. He said that the CPI will not, through words or actions, take a stand that would fracture its relationship with the CPM.

Responding to CPM leaders' claims that the deputy CM post should ideally go to the CPM, he said, "The CPM has its own opinion on the matter, and that's all that is. That does not make it LDF's decision."

He also said that the CPI hopes to resolve the dispute through talks and stated that they would prefer to avoid chaos over the matter.

Viswam's softened words came after a volley of sharply worded exchanges between party leaders through respective mouthpieces. After CPI leader Sathyan Mokeri's stinging attack on Pinarayi, CPM state secretariat member C N Mohanan scoffed at CPI's electoral accomplishments and asked, in how many seats can CPI garner 5000 votes?

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The snub sparked even sharper responses from the CPI. Senior leader Rajaji Thomas gave a lengthy reminder on collective leadership in coalition politics and that the party felt responsible for safeguarding self-respect. CPI Ernakulam District Secretary N Arun also delved into history and reminded CPM that just because it hadn't raised a demand for the Deputy Opposition Leader in the past, the demand can't be brushed aside forever.

Binoy Viswam, whose words turbo-charged his party members to take on the CPM with vicious verbal assault, seemed to strike a conciliatory tone, even while holding onto the demand. "The CPI is LDF's founding party, and we see the LDF as our baby. We will hold this baby close and will not act in any manner that would endanger it."